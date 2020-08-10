蘋果近日向加拿大食譜服務新創公司Prepear提出告訴，認為Prepear使用以服務名稱為品牌標誌設計概念的作法與蘋果雷同。Prepear服務主要協助使用者挖掘各類食譜、規劃餐飲、製作烹飪用品清單並進一步與超市採購整合，並提供免費服務方案，或是以年費訂閱無廣告方案。
Prepear創辦人娜塔莉·蒙森（Natalie Monson）在Instagram透露，蘋果以Prepear品牌標誌設計概念與蘋果雷同，可能影響其蘋果的品牌而提出訴訟，認為蘋果此舉是以大企業之姿欺凌新創公司，因此強調將維持本身品牌標誌設計，並表達不受威脅的立場。除了Prepear以梨子作為品牌標誌形象設計，Prepear另一個針對幼兒飲食提供食譜相關內容的Super Healthy Kids服務，則是以草莓作為品牌標誌設計，但並未遭蘋果提告。
蒙森強調，希望蘋果不要認為小型企業容易欺負，他也透過Change.org請願網站發起連署，要求蘋果之類的大型企業不要欺凌辛苦經營的小型企業。目前Prepear已經在Change.org獲得近13,000人連署支持，同時也表示為了支付與蘋果之間的訴訟及法律相關費用，必須解雇一名公司成員，以爭取應有的權益。
蒙森更表示，蘋果過去已向與數十個以水果為品牌標誌的公司提起吿訴，即使便這些標誌設計風格與蘋果完全不同。蘋果去年陸續向德國及波蘭兩家公司，以標誌設計與蘋果雷同而提出告訴。
在此之前，蘋果也曾被質疑因為第三方服務內容與蘋果的服務或將推廣的服務類似，而透過擁有App Store平台的優勢將第三方服務內容下架，或是要求第三方公司重新調整服務內容，因而引發第三方服務開發者不滿，因此蘋果的這些作為，難免引發第三方業者質疑蘋果運用自身資源阻礙競爭對手發展，影響市場的公平性。
責任編輯：蕭閔云
資料來源：iPhone in Canada、Instagram、Change.org
<Instagram嵌入的code>
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
Dear Instagram Friends- I NEED YOUR HELP! I know there are a lot of heavy things going on in the world right now, and this is nothing in comparison, but I need your help in a situation that is affecting me, my family, and my coworkers. Please help! Many of you know that I started a business called Prepear almost 5 years ago. It is an app that you can store all your recipes in one place, plan your meals, make grocery lists, and get your groceries delivered all in one place. Recently @apple yes, The trillion dollar Apple, has decided to oppose and go after our small business’ trademark saying our pear logo is too close to their apple logo and supposedly hurts their brand? This is a big blow to us at Prepear. To fight this it will cost tens of thousands of dollars. The CRAZY thing is that Apple has done this to dozens of other other small business fruit logo companies, and many have chosen to abandon their logo, or close doors. While the rest of the world is going out of their way to help small businesses during this pandemic, Apple has chosen to go after our small business. I’m not trying to get anyone to stop using or buying Apple products. I feel a moral obligation to take a stand against Apple's aggressive legal action against small businesses and fight for the right to keep our logo. We are defending ourselves against Apple not only to keep our logo, but to send a message to big tech companies that bullying small businesses has consequences. HOW YOU CAN HELP: 1 Sign the petition (link in my bio or in my stories) 2 Share that same link on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. http://chng.it/QPd2mRYW #savethepearfromapple